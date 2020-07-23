-
Hudson Swafford shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Hudson Swafford hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 89th at 4 over; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Cameron Davis are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On his tee stroke on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Swafford went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Swafford chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Swafford's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 over for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 4 over for the round.
