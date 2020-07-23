In his first round at the 3M Open, Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Norlander finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Ryan Moore and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 1st at 7 under; Kyle Stanley, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Henrik Norlander hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Norlander chipped his fifth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Norlander's 122 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Norlander had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.