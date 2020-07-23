-
Harry Higgs putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Harry Higgs hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his round tied for 49th at 1 over; Brendon de Jonge is in 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Harry Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Higgs hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
