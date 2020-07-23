-
Harris English shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Harris English hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the par-4 seventh, English's 98 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
English got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
