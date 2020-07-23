Hank Lebioda hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Bo Van Pelt, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lebioda's tee shot went 225 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lebioda hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Lebioda had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lebioda's 92 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Lebioda at 2 under for the round.