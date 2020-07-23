-
Greg putts well but delivers a 6-over 77 first round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Greg Chalmers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chalmers finished his round in 153rd at 6 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Greg Chalmers hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Greg Chalmers to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Chalmers's 140 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to even-par for the round.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Chalmers's tee shot went 281 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 190 yards to the native area, his third shot went 18 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Chalmers to 3 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Chalmers his second shot was a drop and his approach went 77 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
