In his first round at the 3M Open, George McNeill hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McNeill finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Brendon de Jonge is in 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, George McNeill's 105 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved George McNeill to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, McNeill chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNeill to even-par for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, McNeill hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.

McNeill got a double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McNeill to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, McNeill had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNeill to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, McNeill hit his 95 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.