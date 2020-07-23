-
Fabián Gómez shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Fabián Gómez hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Brendon de Jonge, and Nick Watney are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Ryan Brehm and Cameron Davis are tied for 8th at 4 under.
Gómez hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Gómez hit an approach shot from 242 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.
At the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Gómez got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gómez to 3 under for the round.
Gómez got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 under for the round.
