Erik van Rooyen shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
Interviews
Erik van Rooyen on the state of his game prior to 3M Open
Prior to the 2020 3M Open, Erik van Rooyen talks about where his game is at heading into the week ahead.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Erik van Rooyen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, van Rooyen's his second shot went 41 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, van Rooyen's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.
