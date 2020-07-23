In his first round at the 3M Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Ryan Moore and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 1st at 7 under; Xinjun Zhang is in 3rd at 6 under; and Tony Finau and Kyle Stanley are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Grillo hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Grillo's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Grillo hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.