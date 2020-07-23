In his first round at the 3M Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Frittelli's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Frittelli had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.