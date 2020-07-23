-
7-over 78 by Dustin Johnson in first round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson birdies No. 9 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Dustin Johnson makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Dustin Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round in 90th at 7 over; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.
After a 320 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 7 over for the round.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 8 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 7 over for the round.
