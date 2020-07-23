  • 7-over 78 by Dustin Johnson in first round of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Dustin Johnson makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson birdies No. 9 in Round 1 at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Dustin Johnson makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.