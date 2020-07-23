In his first round at the 3M Open, Doug Ghim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 57th at 1 under Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Ghim's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ghim hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th. This moved Ghim to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Ghim's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Ghim had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ghim's 79 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Ghim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

Ghim's tee shot went 280 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.