Dominic Bozzelli hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bozzelli finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Dominic Bozzelli hit his 86 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dominic Bozzelli to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 228-yard par-3 green 13th, Bozzelli suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Bozzelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Bozzelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bozzelli to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Bozzelli had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bozzelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Bozzelli went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 2 under for the round.