Doc Redman putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Doc Redman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Brendon de Jonge, and Nick Watney are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Ryan Brehm and Cameron Davis are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Doc Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Redman got to the green in 2 and sunk a 43-foot putt to save par. This put Redman at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Redman's 153 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.
