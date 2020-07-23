Derek Ernst hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ernst finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Ernst reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Ernst had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Ernst got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ernst to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ernst hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first. This moved Ernst to even for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Ernst had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ernst to 1 over for the round.

Ernst got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ernst to 2 over for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Ernst reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Ernst at 1 over for the round.