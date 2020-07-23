Denny McCarthy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Denny McCarthy had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 262 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put McCarthy at 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, McCarthy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy's tee shot went 261 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 159 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 124 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, McCarthy's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.