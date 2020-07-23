-
David Lingmerth shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, David Lingmerth hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 122nd at 2 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Lingmerth got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Lingmerth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Lingmerth's tee shot went 161 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Lingmerth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.
