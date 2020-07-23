In his first round at the 3M Open, David Hearn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hearn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hearn's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hearn went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hearn's 103 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hearn hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 2 under for the round.