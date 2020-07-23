In his first round at the 3M Open, Danny Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, he sank his approach from 133 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lee's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 under for the round.