Daniel Chopra putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Daniel Chopra hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chopra finished his round tied for 97th at 1 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Daniel Chopra hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daniel Chopra to 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 first, Chopra had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chopra to even for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Chopra's tee shot went 162 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Chopra reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Chopra at 1 over for the round.
