D.J. Trahan shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
D.J. Trahan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 26th at 3 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Trahan had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Trahan chipped in his fourth from 14 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Trahan at 3 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Trahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 3 under for the round.
