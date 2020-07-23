In his first round at the 3M Open, Chris Stroud hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stroud finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brendon de Jonge, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Chris Stroud chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Stroud's tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Stroud at 1 under for the round.

Stroud hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Stroud's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green eighth, Stroud suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.