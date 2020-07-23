-
Chris Kirk shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Chris Kirk hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Kirk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kirk at 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kirk hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Kirk hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
At the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Kirk got to the green in 2 and sunk a 71-foot putt for eagle, bringing Kirk to 5 under for the round.
