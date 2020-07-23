Chris Baker hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Bo Van Pelt, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, Baker suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Baker at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Baker had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Baker's 99 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Baker had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.

Baker missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.