Chesson Hadley shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadley had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Hadley hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
Hadley tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to even for the round.
