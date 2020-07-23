Chase Seiffert hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Seiffert finished his round tied for 14th at 2 under; Ryan Moore, Brendon de Jonge, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Chase Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Chase Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Seiffert had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Seiffert's 109 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Seiffert at 2 under for the round.