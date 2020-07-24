In his first round at the 3M Open, Chase Koepka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 57th at 1 under Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Koepka's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Koepka hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Koepka hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Koepka to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Koepka had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Koepka hit his 167 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.