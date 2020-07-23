In his first round at the 3M Open, Charley Hoffman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 144th at 4 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On his tee stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Hoffman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hoffman to 5 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 4 over for the round.

Hoffman got a double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hoffman's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 5 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hoffman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hoffman to 4 over for the round.