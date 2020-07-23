-
Charles Howell III shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charles Howell III makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Charles Howell III makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Charles Howell III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Ryan Moore, Brendon de Jonge, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Howell III's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.
