In his first round at the 3M Open, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Schwartzel's tee shot went 159 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Schwartzel's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schwartzel hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to even for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Schwartzel had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Schwartzel's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Schwartzel hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.