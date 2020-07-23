Chad Campbell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Campbell finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley, Patrick Rodgers, Talor Gooch, Brendon de Jonge, and Nick Watney are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Alex Noren, and Ryan Brehm are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Campbell chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Campbell to 1 over for the round.

Campbell hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Campbell to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Campbell hit his 103 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Campbell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Campbell had a 249 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campbell to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Campbell's 120 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campbell to 3 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Campbell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Campbell to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Campbell chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Campbell to 3 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Campbell's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Campbell chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Campbell at 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Campbell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Campbell to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Campbell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campbell to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, Campbell missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Campbell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Campbell hit an approach shot from 141 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campbell to 3 under for the round.