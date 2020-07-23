-
Cameron Tringale shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 7 under; Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, Nick Watney, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Talor Gooch, Brendon de Jonge, Patrick Rodgers, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Bo Van Pelt, Kyle Stanley, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the par-4 second, Tringale's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Tringale had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Tringale hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tringale at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Tringale hit his 223 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
