Cameron Percy shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 96th at 3 over; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Brendon de Jonge, and Nick Watney are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Alex Noren, Ryan Brehm, and Cameron Davis are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On his tee stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Percy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Percy to 3 over for the round.
At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 4 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Percy's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 4 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Percy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 over for the round.
