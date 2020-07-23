In his first round at the 3M Open, Cameron Davis hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under with Patrick Rodgers; Ryan Moore, Brendon de Jonge, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Davis's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Davis had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Davis hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Davis to 4 under for the round.