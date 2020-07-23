-
Bubba Watson putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Bubba Watson had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Watson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Watson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Watson at 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.
