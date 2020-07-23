-
Brooks Koepka shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka nearly aces No. 8 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Brooks Koepka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brendon de Jonge, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Koepka hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Koepka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Koepka's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
