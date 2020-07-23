In his first round at the 3M Open, Bronson Burgoon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burgoon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Burgoon's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Burgoon hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Burgoon to 4 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Burgoon had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 4 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 5 under for the round.