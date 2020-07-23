-
-
Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 58th at 1 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Garnett had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Garnett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Garnett at 3 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Garnett hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th. This moved Garnett to even for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Garnett's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.