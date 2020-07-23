In his first round at the 3M Open, Brian Harman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 75th at 5 over; Ryan Moore and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 1st at 7 under; Xinjun Zhang is in 3rd at 6 under; and Tony Finau and Kyle Stanley are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Harman's 121 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Harman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Harman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Harman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Harman's 125 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.