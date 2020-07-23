In his first round at the 3M Open, Brian Gay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his round tied for 39th at even par; Brendon de Jonge is in 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under.

Brian Gay got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brian Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Gay's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Gay his approach went 45 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Gay had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gay to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Gay's 154 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Gay had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Gay hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gay to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gay hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 0 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even-par for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Gay hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.