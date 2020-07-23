Brendon de Jonge hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. De Jonge finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, and Nick Watney; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Ryan Brehm, and Cameron Davis are tied for 8th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Brendon de Jonge had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendon de Jonge to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, de Jonge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving de Jonge to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, de Jonge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved de Jonge to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, de Jonge hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved de Jonge to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, de Jonge had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved de Jonge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, de Jonge's 138 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved de Jonge to 2 under for the round.

De Jonge hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved de Jonge to 3 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, de Jonge reached the green in 2 and rolled a 59-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put de Jonge at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, de Jonge had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved de Jonge to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 12th, de Jonge hit his 124 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved de Jonge to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, de Jonge's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved de Jonge to 7 under for the round.

De Jonge got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving de Jonge to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 17th, de Jonge suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 under for the round.