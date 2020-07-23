Brandon Hagy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Bo Van Pelt, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Hagy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hagy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Hagy chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.