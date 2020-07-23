Branden Grace hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 97th at 1 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Grace had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Grace to 3 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Grace hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 3 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Grace chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Grace got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Grace to 1 over for the round.