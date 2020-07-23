  • Branden Grace shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Branden Grace makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Branden Grace makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Branden Grace makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.