In his first round at the 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Van Pelt stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Van Pelt's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.