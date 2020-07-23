  • Bo Van Pelt shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Van Pelt birdies No. 13 in Round 1 at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.