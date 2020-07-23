-
Bo Hoag delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Hoag hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Bo Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoag had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hoag hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Hoag's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 5 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 6 under for the round.
