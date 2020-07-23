-
Bill Haas shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Bill Haas hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 26th at 1 under; Ryan Moore and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 1st at 7 under; Xinjun Zhang is in 3rd at 6 under; and Tony Finau and Kyle Stanley are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Haas got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Haas hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Haas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Haas hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
