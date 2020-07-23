-
Bernd Wiesberger shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Bernd Wiesberger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his round tied for 123rd at 2 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 11th, Wiesberger's 172 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Wiesberger hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wiesberger at 1 over for the round.
