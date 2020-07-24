-
Ben Taylor putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 first round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Ben Taylor hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 143rd at 4 over Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ben Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Ben Taylor to 3 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Taylor hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Taylor got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Taylor to 4 over for the round.
