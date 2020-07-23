Ben Martin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Martin hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Martin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Martin had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Martin's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Martin hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.